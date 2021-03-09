Man arrested for chase with Marshall County deputies, stolen motorcycle

A man is in custody for leading Marshall County deputies on a chase while driving a stolen motorcycle.

It started Monday when Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies were patrolling the area of Hustleville Road and saw a motorcycle without a tag. They tried to stop the motorcycle, but the driver sped off.

The sheriff's office said after a short chase, the driver laid the motorcycle down near Alder Springs Grocery and ran away.

Deputies found the suspect, Joseph Daniel Baugh of Albertville, hiding under a mobile home. He was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude.

The sheriff’s office said the motorcycle had been reported stolen from Etowah County.

Baugh is held in the Marshall County Jail on a $6,500 bond.