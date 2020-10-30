Man arrested for buying vehicle stolen from Decatur park, selling it for profit

Decatur police arrested a man for buying a vehicle stolen from a local park this summer.

The department says the theft happened on Aug. 24 at Wilson Morgan Park.

Investigators developed Gerardo Reyes as the suspect for stealing the vehicle and arrested him for theft of property first degree.

During the course of recovering the vehicle, Kevin Hammonds was developed as a suspect for buying the vehicle from Reyes and selling it to another Decatur resident for $1,500.

Hammonds was arrested on Thursday for receiving stolen property first degree and theft of property second degree. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $7,500 bond.