Man arrested for burglary at Athens storage facility

A man is charged in Athens for a burglary at a storage facility in early May.

Michael Dean Biase was arrested on Aug. 15 for burglary third degree. Athens police say he’s accused of taking a Mack truck tool box, a cook stove, two weed eaters and three other tool boxes with tools from a storage building at North Side Storage on Highway 127.

According to the police department, the burglary happened on May 5.

Biase was booked at the Athens Police Department and transferred to the Limestone County Jail.