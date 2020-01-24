Man arrested for breaking into DeKalb County gas station for cigarettes

The suspect connected to a gas station robbery in DeKalb County is behind bars.
Deputies say Daniel Hurley Jr., 48, of Collinsville broke into the Quickmart in Hammondville on Highway 117 early Wednesday morning and stole cigarettes. They say the front door had been broken with a rock.
Hurley was arrested 12 hours later during a traffic stop. Deputies say they found the stolen items at his home.
Hurley is charged with burglary third-degree and is in the DeKalb County Detention Center.
