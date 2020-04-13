Man arrested for breaking into Athens storage units

An Athens man is charged with breaking into local storage units.
Jeremy Harris was arrested Sunday for three burglary third degree warrants. He was booked in the Limestone County Jail.
The investigation into the burglaries is ongoing.
