Man arrested for attempted murder for shooting at Huntsville police officers

Huntsville police arrested a man for attempted murder for firing a shotgun at officers.

Early Sunday morning, officers responded to a noise complaint at a home on 8th Avenue.

Trey Boatright, 24, was inside the home and as officers attempted to make contact with the residents, he stepped outside, firing one shot at officers from a shotgun, according to police.

Lt. Tony McElyea said officers were able to take Boatright into custody without further incident. The shotgun was recovered, he said.

Boatright was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.