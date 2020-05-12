Man arrested for assaults at Decatur gas station, home

A man is in the Morgan County Jail after police say he assaulted multiple victims.

Decatur police say on April 19, a victim reported an assault that happened on April 14 at the Busy Bee Gas Station on 19th Avenue SE. The victim had been hit in the head with a gun during an argument.

On April 27, officers responded to another assault at the gas station. They found another victim who had been hit with gun, also during an argument.

Later, on May 9, officers responded to a home burglary in the 2000-block of Locust Street SE, where they found another victim with a head injury.

On May 10, police arrested Xavier Deshawn Toney as a suspect in the three cases. He's held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.