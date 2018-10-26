Clear
Man arrested for July robbery and assault at Wild Bill’s Bar and Grill

A man has been arrested for a robbery and assault that happened at Wild Bill’s Bar and Grill on July 15, 2018. Madison Police say they expect to make another arrest soon. 

Kristopher Bryan Braden Hurst, from Seymour, Tennessee, is charged with robbery 1st degree and assault 1st degree. Hurst was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

