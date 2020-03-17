Clear
BREAKING NEWS Coronavirus case confirmed in Madison County; State total reaches 36 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man arrested for Express Oil Change burglary, Huntsville police chase

A suspect is in custody for an overnight burglary in Huntsville.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 10:09 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man is in custody for an overnight burglary and theft in Huntsville.

Police arrested him around 3 a.m. Tuesday on Memorial Parkway.

The department says officers found a door at Express Oil Change was down and the alarm was going off. They discovered a vehicle had been taken and driven through the business from inside.

Officers got behind the vehicle on Memorial Parkway at Meridian Street and a chase started, according to police. They say it ended at 231/431 and Carringer Lane, and the suspect ran away.

Police say the suspect was found trying to steal a vehicle. Steve Johnson, 32, was taken into custody and booked in the Madison County Jail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events