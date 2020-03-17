Man arrested for Express Oil Change burglary, Huntsville police chase

A man is in custody for an overnight burglary and theft in Huntsville.

Police arrested him around 3 a.m. Tuesday on Memorial Parkway.

The department says officers found a door at Express Oil Change was down and the alarm was going off. They discovered a vehicle had been taken and driven through the business from inside.

Officers got behind the vehicle on Memorial Parkway at Meridian Street and a chase started, according to police. They say it ended at 231/431 and Carringer Lane, and the suspect ran away.

Police say the suspect was found trying to steal a vehicle. Steve Johnson, 32, was taken into custody and booked in the Madison County Jail.