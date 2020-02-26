Clear

Man arrested for Decatur home invasion

Marvin Mitchell

The suspect is charged with burglary first-degree.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 2:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

A man is in jail for breaking into a Decatur home.

Officers responded on Sunday to the 1400-block of Brookline Avenue SW after a disturbance was reported. They found the suspect, Marvin Mitchell, at the scene.

Police say Mitchell broke into the victim's home while they were there. The victim had minor injuries.

Mitchell is charged with burglary first-degree. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $15,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events