Man arrested for Decatur home invasion

A man is in jail for breaking into a Decatur home.
Officers responded on Sunday to the 1400-block of Brookline Avenue SW after a disturbance was reported. They found the suspect, Marvin Mitchell, at the scene.
Police say Mitchell broke into the victim's home while they were there. The victim had minor injuries.
Mitchell is charged with burglary first-degree. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $15,000.
