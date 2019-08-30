Man arrested five months after fatal shooting in Limestone Co.

We’re hearing from Limestone County neighbors now that a man was arrested five months after a shooting in their community.

A grand jury indicted Kenneth Adams for murder after the shooting on Rooker Lane in Elkmont, back in March. Deputies say the shooting was over a property dispute.

WAAY 31 learned what neighbors have to say about the recent arrest.

“It’s always been a good neighborhood," Bradley Puckett said. "No locked doors. Keys left in cars.”

Bradley Puckett told WAAY 31 he has lived in the same neighborhood his entire life, and describes it as a safe, quiet place to live.

“Nothing to worry about. Good neighbors," he said.

So, when a fatal shooting happened a few doors down from his home back in March, he was shocked.

Puckett said he knows the man charged with shooting and killing Allen Brantley.

“I thought he was a good fella. I believed he would’ve helped you in any way that he could," Puckett said.

Investigators told WAAY 31 Kenneth Adams shot Brantley in a property dispute. It's something Puckett finds hard to believe.

“It’s hard to believe. It really is," he said. "You never know about people, though. He just had a bad moment.”

Puckett said he’s always had pleasant encounters with Adams.

“His horse’s have gotten out a few times in our pasture and no big problems," he said. "He’d mend the fence, get his horses back, and no problem with him.”

Now, nearly half a year later, Puckett says he hopes the victim’s family can have some peace.

“Justice will be done, sooner or later," he said. "Sometimes, it takes a while."

Adams was booked at the Limestone County Jail five months after the crime, but was released on a $250,000 bond shortly after.