The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is in custody for marijuana possession after officials conducted a traffic stop on Saturday at Highway 55 East in Falkville for multiple traffic violations.
Deputies smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked the driver and a female passenger to exit it, the sheriff's office says. More than 3 grams of marijuana and $2,600 in counterfeit U.S. currency was recovered during a search.
Courtesy of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Nicholas, 47, of Eight Mile was arrested for three counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged Instrument and second-degree possession of marijuana. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $15,300 bond.
Related Content
- Man arrested during Morgan County traffic stop for possession of marijuana
- Morgan County Deputies discover Marijuana Grow
- Man arrested after a traffic stop
- Man arrested after traffic stop in Decatur
- Former Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster arrested for marijuana possession
- Two men arrested for possession of synthetic marijuana in Decatur
- Moulton Police find 9 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
- Huntsville man arrested for pipe bomb possession
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
- Etowah County man arrested for possession of child pornography
Scroll for more content...