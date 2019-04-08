Clear

Man arrested during Morgan County traffic stop for possession of marijuana

Christopher Nicholas

The suspect was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $15,300 bond.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 5:34 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 6:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is in custody for marijuana possession after officials conducted a traffic stop on Saturday at Highway 55 East in Falkville for multiple traffic violations.

Deputies smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked the driver and a female passenger to exit it, the sheriff's office says. More than 3 grams of marijuana and $2,600 in counterfeit U.S. currency was recovered during a search.


Courtesy of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Nicholas, 47, of Eight Mile was arrested for three counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged Instrument and second-degree possession of marijuana. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $15,300 bond.

