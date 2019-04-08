Man arrested during Morgan County traffic stop for possession of marijuana

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is in custody for marijuana possession after officials conducted a traffic stop on Saturday at Highway 55 East in Falkville for multiple traffic violations.

Deputies smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked the driver and a female passenger to exit it, the sheriff's office says. More than 3 grams of marijuana and $2,600 in counterfeit U.S. currency was recovered during a search.



Courtesy of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Nicholas, 47, of Eight Mile was arrested for three counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged Instrument and second-degree possession of marijuana. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $15,300 bond.