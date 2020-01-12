Man arrested, charged with murder in Decatur shooting

One man turned himself in today, in connection to a shooting in Decatur.
Decatur Police responded to the call early this morning on the 3200-block of Modaus Road, SW.
Officers arrived to find 52-year old Wayne Jones dead of a gunshot wound.
Investigators identified Michael Elijah Vasquez as a suspect in the case, and charged him with murder.
Vasquez turned himself into the Decatur Police Department earlier today.
He faces a $150,000 bond and is being held in the Morgan County Jail.
Right now, investigators believe this shooting was an isolated incident, and the investigation is sill ongoing.
