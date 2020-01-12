Clear
Man arrested, charged with murder in Decatur shooting

Michael Vasquez is charged with murder after one man was found dead in a Decatur shooting.

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 2:40 PM
Updated: Jan 12, 2020 3:14 PM
Posted By: Emily Adelman

One man turned himself in today, in connection to a shooting in Decatur.

Decatur Police responded to the call early this morning on the 3200-block of Modaus Road, SW.

Officers arrived to find 52-year old Wayne Jones dead of a gunshot wound.

Investigators identified Michael Elijah Vasquez as a suspect in the case, and charged him with murder.

Vasquez turned himself into the Decatur Police Department earlier today.

He faces a $150,000 bond and is being held in the Morgan County Jail.

Right now, investigators believe this shooting was an isolated incident, and the investigation is sill ongoing.

