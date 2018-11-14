Man arrested after storage units burglarized in Limestone Co.

WAAY 31 got a hold of surveillance video of a man burglarizing storage units in Limestone County.

Deputies say George Pylant, Jr. was arrested after the video showed him unlawfully entering multiple units and taking items.

WAAY 31 talked to folks about the incident and learned this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

“The owner has added buildings, since I’ve been here, because they needed more," said Tim Turvin.

Turvin works right next door to a popular storage business on Oakwood Road.

He’s so close, in fact, that a lot of people assume he owns the units.

“They’re real popular. There’s a lot of people that come by and ask me about renting them. Of course, I have to refer them to the owner," Turvin said.

With the business being well-known, and the amount of people who come by to check on their units, Turvin says he’s shocked to hear a man recently broke in and stole items from several of the units; but he says this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

“I know, in the last several years, there’s been a lot of break-ins," said Turvin. "He was having trouble with people breaking in and complaints about people messing with their units.”

WAAY 31 spoke with one woman who didn’t want to go on camera but said she had a safe stolen from her unit a couple of years ago.

Turvin says the owner has taken steps to keep these kinds of things from happening again, like installing security cameras and adding other forms of protection.

“He put up a security fence with a gate."

But Turvin says the incident definitely has him on his toes.

“I’ve always felt pretty safe, but that makes me think that maybe I’m not. I’ll be more aware of the people that are coming in and out."