Clear
BREAKING NEWS: I-Team: Alabama parole board's corrective action plan submitted Full Story

Man arrested after storage units burglarized in Limestone Co.

WAAY 31 talked to folks about the incident and learned this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 6:21 PM
Posted By: Scottie Kay

WAAY 31 got a hold of surveillance video of a man burglarizing storage units in Limestone County.

Deputies say George Pylant, Jr. was arrested after the video showed him unlawfully entering multiple units and taking items.

WAAY 31 talked to folks about the incident and learned this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

“The owner has added buildings, since I’ve been here, because they needed more," said Tim Turvin.

Turvin works right next door to a popular storage business on Oakwood Road.

He’s so close, in fact, that a lot of people assume he owns the units.

“They’re real popular. There’s a lot of people that come by and ask me about renting them. Of course, I have to refer them to the owner," Turvin said.

With the business being well-known, and the amount of people who come by to check on their units, Turvin says he’s shocked to hear a man recently broke in and stole items from several of the units; but he says this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

“I know, in the last several years, there’s been a lot of break-ins," said Turvin. "He was having trouble with people breaking in and complaints about people messing with their units.”

WAAY 31 spoke with one woman who didn’t want to go on camera but said she had a safe stolen from her unit a couple of years ago.

Turvin says the owner has taken steps to keep these kinds of things from happening again, like installing security cameras and adding other forms of protection.

“He put up a security fence with a gate."

But Turvin says the incident definitely has him on his toes.

“I’ve always felt pretty safe, but that makes me think that maybe I’m not. I’ll be more aware of the people that are coming in and out."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events