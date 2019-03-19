Man arrested after stand-off, chase in Morgan Co.

WAAY 31 spoke with the family of a Morgan County man who barricaded himself inside his home before running from the cops.

DeWayne Charest was charged with resisting arrest, attempting to elude, and other outstanding warrants after the stand-off and chase in Somerville.

WAAY 31 went out to where it all went down and learned what family members think about the arrest.

“DeWayne’s always been kind of... Ugh," said Justin Charest.

That’s how Justin Charest describes his cousin DeWayne Charest.

Morgan County deputies say DeWayne barricaded himself inside his home for a brief time on Monday when they showed up to serve a warrant. When he finally came outside, deputies say he took off as they tried to handcuff him, causing them to have to tase him.

“He’s always been really iffy about cops. He’s never really, particularly liked the law," Justin said. "He’s always been in and out of jail my entire life. I’ve never really seen too much of him because, most of my life, he was in jail.”

Justin lives only a couple of houses down from DeWayne, but he had no idea about the stand-off and chase until WAAY 31 knocked on his door. When he heard that DeWayne had threatened to commit suicide, he was shocked.

“He never really struck me as suicidal or anything," Justin said. "It might’ve just been an in-the-moment reaction, like ‘There’s no way I’m getting out of this, so why not just end it?’”

Justin says his family has tried to help DeWayne in the past, but it never seems to work.

“We can always try talking to him or getting him professional help, but it just never seems like he would want to go through with it," he said. "He’ll always just get back on the same bad path that he was on.”

Justin says he hopes this arrest will straighten his cousin out, but, either way, he says he'll be paying better attention to what's going on in his neighborhood.

“Keep a closer eye on the people that we know are troublemakers," he said.

DeWayne Charest is being held at the Morgan County Jail with no bond.