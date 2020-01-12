Man charged with assault after deputies say he stabbed a victim, assaulted 2 deputies in Hazel Green

One man is behind bars, after stabbing one person, and assaulting two Madison County Sheriff's deputies last night in Hazel Green.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to an assault call at 1250 Scott Road in Hazel Green.

When they got there, they found a person who was stabbed.

The victim was sent to Huntsville Hospital, and was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say when Michael Hillis was being detained, he assaulted two deputies and made threats against another.

The deputies were treated at the scene, and are okay.

Hillis was arrested and charged with Burglary, Assault and Making a Terrorist Threat.

Deputies later found that Hillis was on drugs, where he was then sent to Huntsville Hospital.

He was treated for a possible overdose, as well as being under the influence of alcohol.

Right now, Hillis is at the Madison County Jail, with a bond of $120,000.