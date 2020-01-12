Clear
BREAKING NEWS Breaking News Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Second Morgan County work release inmate recaptured after leaving detail late December Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man charged with assault after deputies say he stabbed a victim, assaulted 2 deputies in Hazel Green

Michael Hillis is facing a $120,000 bond after deputies say he stabbed one person, and assaulted two deputies.

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 8:50 PM
Posted By: Emily Adelman

One man is behind bars, after stabbing one person, and assaulting two Madison County Sheriff's deputies last night in Hazel Green.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to an assault call at 1250 Scott Road in Hazel Green.

When they got there, they found a person who was stabbed.

The victim was sent to Huntsville Hospital, and was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say when Michael Hillis was being detained, he assaulted two deputies and made threats against another.

The deputies were treated at the scene, and are okay.

Hillis was arrested and charged with Burglary, Assault and Making a Terrorist Threat.

Deputies later found that Hillis was on drugs, where he was then sent to Huntsville Hospital.

He was treated for a possible overdose, as well as being under the influence of alcohol.

Right now, Hillis is at the Madison County Jail, with a bond of $120,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events