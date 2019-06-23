Man arrested after road rampage in Limestone Co., deputies say

We’re hearing from a Limestone County woman who says she was almost run over while walking her dog on Saturday. The incident was actually the beginning of a high-speed chase.

The man she says was driving the truck that ran her off the road was George Patterson. Patterson was later arrested after deputies say he hit two cars—one being a deputy’s—and narrowly missed hitting some other people as well.

“I saw him coming so I got JoJo and we got back right about here; and, at the last second, he just turned in here really fast, and you can see where there’s tire marks that come through here," Laurie Wells said. "My little dog went airborne.”

Laurie Wells walks her dog, JoJo, on Lakeview Street every single day, multiple times a day. She’s never felt unsafe doing this until Saturday.

“We both had to jump back when he came barreling through here," she said. "You can see all the mud and stuff out here. It’s not time to be driving through this area.”

Wells told WAAY 31 she began yelling at the driver in the black truck, unsure why anyone would act the way he was acting.

“I couldn’t compute what I was seeing because it just wasn’t right. It was crazy," she said.

She quickly grabbed her dog, JoJo, and started to head home, but watched as the man continued driving erratically.

“He tried to get out, going through this ditch. In fact, that’s part of his truck right there. He messed his truck up," she said. “I started running because he’s still driving crazy, and I don’t know which way he’s going at this point.”

But Wells told WAAY 31 the man’s rampage didn’t end there. In fact, she said more people in her family were affected by his reckless behavior.

“My son and his wife were going down the ramp to go to Decatur, off of 72, to go down to 31, and he was coming up it," she said. "So, he almost hit my son and his wife head-on.”

And they weren’t the only ones. Limestone County sheriff's deputies say George Patterson almost hit a group of people at a church on 7 Mile Post Road, and sideswiped a deputy’s patrol vehicle after hitting another vehicle at Tanner Crossroads.

It’s something Wells said she still can’t wrap her head around.

“I don’t know what was happening in his life, but it doesn’t matter what’s happening, we all have problems. My mom’s got cancer and that doesn’t give me the right to go out and endanger people," she said.

The high-speed chase ended near Glaze Road after deputies used stop sticks and Patterson crashed his truck in a field.

Deputies tell WAAY 31 Patterson fought them as they tried to pull him out of the truck.

Wells told WAAY 31 she’s just glad no one was hurt.

Patterson is in the Limestone County Jail on a $9,500 bond. He's charged with assault on a police officer, criminal mischief, attempting to elude, and resisting arrest.