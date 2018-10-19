Man arrested after pot found in mail in Limestone Co.

A man is behind bars in Limestone County after a large amount of marijuana was sent through the mail.

Deputies charged Micah Mullins with drug trafficking after they say he had more than four pounds of pot shipped to his home in Athens.

WAAY 31 got an exclusive look at that shipment and talked to neighbors about the bust.

“This is really out in the country and it’s not where I expected this kind of thing to happen," said Miranda Cottrell. "In the city, yes, but I had no idea.”

Cottrell says she and her family recently moved to their home on Wooley Springs Road because they thought it was a safe neighborhood.

So, when she found out one of her neighbors was arrested for having marijuana shipped to his home, she was shocked.

“We don’t know a lot of people, but we thought this was a pretty decent area, so it’s very surprising," she said.

Cottrell says it makes her worry because she’s heard of cases where neighbors can sometimes unknowingly be involved. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve seen those kinds of cases before.

“While it wasn’t the case this time, people who traffic narcotics by having it shipped to an address sometimes don’t use their own, so it’s important that people be aware of packages they may receive at their residence," said Stephen Young with the sheriff's office.

“It’s very scary to know," Cottrell said. "I mean, what happens if they forget to pick up a package and I get this box on my porch?”

Cottrell says she’ll definitely be keeping an eye out and that she’s glad the man was arrested. She said she hopes to never hear of another drug bust in her community.

“I hope they can kind of crack down on that and, hopefully, this will be cleaned up soon and the rest of us can sleep a little easier at night," she said.

Mullins is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

This isn’t the first time drugs have been found in the mail in north Alabama.

One of the most recent cases happened in Colbert County where agents say two men chased down a mail carrier to get a package containing about seven pounds of pot.