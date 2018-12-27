Man arrested after overnight burglary at Murphy USA on Sparkman Drive

Huntsville Police arrested Joe Bellmon, 52, at Sparkman Drive after an overnight burglary at Murphy USA.
Police say that in March, Bellmon burglarized the Metro PCS on University Drive. Video and blood evidence was used to identify him, and a warrant was issued.
In July, police say he tried to steal $500 worth of alcohol and meat from the Wal-Mart on Sparkman Drive. An employee attempted to stop him in the parking lot, and he left the items. A warrant was issued for this as well.
Bellmon is charged with burglary 1st degree for the burglary at Murphy USA. According to Huntsville Police, at the time of his arrest, he had $240 worth of cigarettes in his possession.
