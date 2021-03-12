Man arrested after more than a pound of marijuana found in Decatur home

A man is charged in Decatur after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than a pound of marijuana.

Decatur police pulled the vehicle over for a traffic violation on Thursday, March 11 near the intersection of 16th Avenue SE and Olive Street SE.

The driver was identified as Dustin Chase Swift, 32.

Decatur police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez says a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of marijuana, money and a loaded gun.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for Swift's home in the 1200 block of Jackson Street SE, where they found nearly a pound of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, a loaded gun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia, according to Cardenas-Martinez.

Swift is charged with possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $2,800 bond.