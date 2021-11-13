Clear
Man arrested after leading authorities on a chase in Lauderdale County

The chase spanned about 40 miles and included multiple agencies.

Posted: Nov 13, 2021 4:16 PM
Updated: Nov 13, 2021 4:22 PM
Posted By: Brittany Harry

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says a man has been arrested, after leading police on a chase. 

According to Singleton police tried to stop Harley Coyer for speeding and reckless driving in the Underwood Petersville Community of Lauderdale County.

Coyer didn't stop, leading police on a chase that spanned about 40 miles. 

Multiple agencies were involved, Singleton says, including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) who was able to apprehend Coyer on County Road 51. 

Singleton says Coyer has 9 outstanding warrants out of Florence. 

He was also driving on a revoked license. 

Coyer is now facing multiple charges and is being booked into the Lauderdale County Jail.

