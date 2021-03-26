Man arrested after driving into Morgan County floodwaters

A man is charged in Morgan County after driving into floodwaters on Thursday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Arron Kyle Hyatt was arrested for public intoxication and unauthorized use of vehicle after he was rescued after driving into floodwaters.

We’re working to learn from the sheriff’s office where this happened.

The department posted on social media about the incident, saying “Have we told you about the water rescue that ended with a Public Intoxication and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle arrest.....Driving Under the Influence was almost just "Driving Under".