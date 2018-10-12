Man arrested, accused of shooting into a mobile home

Huntsville Police have arrested a man accused of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Police say they responded to a trailer park community at 4509 Triana Boulevard on Thursday, October 11th. When police arrived at the scene, they talked with the victim who had evidence bullets had entered their trailer.
The witnesses told police they thought the shots came from a neighboring trailer. Police say a person was seen leaving the neighboring lot before they arrived on the scene. Police say the door to that trailer home was left open, leading them to do a welfare check at the residence.
The resident inside the neighboring trailer was identified as 38-year-old Victor Ortiz-Castillo, and police say he admitted to shooting in the direction of the victim's trailer. According to police, the suspect claimed he was shooting at someone else, but no evidence was found to substantiate his claim.
Ortiz-Castillo was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.
