Man admits to sex with teenage Alabama girl transported by his grandma, mom

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has been sentenced for sex crimes involving a 13-year-old Alabama girl who was brought to Missouri by the man's mother and grandmother.
Twenty-two-year-old Michael James Collins was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison without parole.
Investigators say Collins met the girl on a dating website in July 2017. At the time, he was a registered sex offender on probation for a previous conviction for sexual misconduct involving a child.
He admitted in November that he paid his grandmother $400 to bring the girl from Alabama to Missouri. His mother was with his grandmother when they picked up the girl.
Collins says he had sex with the girl in a van while the women were taking him to and from work and the Community Supervision Center in Fulton.
