Man accused of two murders in Ardmore is back in Limestone County

Fred Somerville, the man accused of killing his estranged wife and a 74-year-old man, is in the Limestone County Jail Tuesday night.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office picked him up after he bonded out of the Pickens County Jail on Tuesday. Somerville is facing two capital murder charges, along with charges for abuse of a corpse, attempting to elude, theft of property first-degree and reckless endangerment.

Officials say Somerville, who is from Huntsville, was arrested in July after an officer-involved shooting in Pickens County. They say he was found with a stolen vehicle that contained his deceased wife, 39-year-old LaKresha Somerville, who was reported missing on July 18, 2019.

Somerville is also accused of killing 74-year-old Bruce Cosman in Ardmore. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says he was shot and killed in his backyard on Ardmore Avenue. His wife said he went outside to investigate some noise.