Man accused of strangling his girlfriend and killing her dog turned himself in

A man sought by Huntsville Police for domestic violence and animal cruelty turned himself into police.

According to the department, Jonathan Tyler Knight, 29, turned himself in on Friday night and was booked into the Madison County Jail at 10:39 p.m. He was released on a $10,000 bond Saturday morning shortly before 2:45 a.m.

Knight was charged with domestic violence by strangulation and first-degree cruelty to a dog.

Police started looking for Knight on April 28, 2019 after they said he "assaulted both his girlfriend and her dog."

Investigators said that on April 27, 2019, Knight was "kicked out of Panoply for being belligerent."

According to court records, Knight's girlfriend filled a protection order against him on May 1, 2019. In it she states that Knight is "unpredictable," "loses [his] temper regularly and breaks or threatens regularly when upset" and "put hands on [her]" in the past.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order to prevent Knight from coming within 300 feet of his girlfriend. A final hearing on the matter was set for May 30, 2019.

A court date has not been scheduled on the domestic violence and animal cruelty charges.