Man accused of stealing truck, tools, and Twinkies in Limestone Co.

A Limestone County business is thanking technology after it helped them catch the man who deputies say stole one of the company's trucks.

“We would’ve lost a $20,000 truck and thousands of dollars of equipment. A bunch or bags of tools, several different sets of drills, power tools," James Hensley said.

Hensley is the regional safety manager of the utility construction company Danella and says things could’ve been really bad after several of the company’s trucks were broken into and one was stolen.

But thanks to some of the company’s high-tech equipment, the accused thief didn’t get very far.

“We were able, with the GPS, to pick up every single place that he stopped at," Hensley said.

Deputies believe the driver of the stolen truck, Curt Hall, Jr., may have left some of the stolen tools at those stops.

But tools weren’t the only thing missing from the business.

“He actually stole a full box of chocolate Twinkies and broke into the unopened water case and took a 20-ounce water out and was drinking it while he was joyriding around the county," Hensley said.

However, once Hall noticed the camera inside the truck, he tried to remove it, but the equipment is tamper-proof.

“We would’ve been able to recover the vehicle without the camera system, because we could’ve found the truck, but we would not have been able to identify him without this," Hensley said.

After this incident, Hensley says he definitely recommends the surveillance equipment to other businesses with company vehicles.