Man accused of stabbing mother’s husband charged after Decatur SWAT Unit pulls him from bedroom

A SWAT Unit had to get a Decatur man out of his room after his mother said he stabbed her husband.

Jason Oneal Stovall, 38, was arrested Sunday night and charged with domestic violence and assault, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 1,400 block of East Moulton Street on a stabbing call. The victim had driven himself to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Stovall had barricaded himself in his room and would not comply with officer commands, police said.

Officers with Decatur Police Department’s SWAT Unit were notified and were able to gain entry to Stovall’s room. He was arrested without incident.

Stovall was booked in the Morgan County Correctional Facility with a $40,000 bond.