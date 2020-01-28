Clear

Man accused of robbing Decatur store, threatening to shoot employee

Cornelius Collier

Police say the suspect returned to the store the next day.

Police say a man is in custody for stealing from a grocery store and returning to the scene of the crime the next day.

Officers responded Sunday to a robbery at Aldi Grocery Store on Beltline Road SW after it was reported a man stole groceries and threatened to shoot an employee.

On Monday, police say the suspect returned to the business and was arrested.

Cornelius Collier is charged with robbery first-degree. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $50,000.

