Man accused of raping runaway in Huntsville, making child pornography

Federal sex crime charges have been filed in the case of a runaway found in Alabama with a man from Washington, D.C.

Court records show Myron Lopez, 31, is being charged with production of child pornography and transportation of a minor for sex.

He is accused of raping the victim multiple times over the course of three days at a Huntsville home earlier this month.

Lopez was arrested earlier this month in Birmingham on state charges of interference with custody.

That case involved a 15-year-old girl who had run away several times from the custody of her sister.

The latest case involved her running to meet Lopez in Washington, D.C., where an emergency missing child alert was issued.

Lopez and the teen returned to Alabama — first to Huntsville and then to Birmingham — where authorities caught up to them after pinging a cell phone following a frantic call from the girl to her sister.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals found the girl at a Birmingham apartment with Lopez and another person.

Officials say neither Lopez nor the other person in the apartment are U.S. citizens.

During questioning by a human trafficking expert, the teen told authorities she’d been held against her will, physically abused and raped over a three-day period.

Some of the sex crimes were recorded and recovered from Lopez's phone.

Lopez is set for a detention hearing Tuesday in federal court here in Huntsville.