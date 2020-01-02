Man accused of making bomb threat to Austin High School indicted on 7 counts

New documents were filed against a man accused of calling in a bomb threat to Austin High School in Decatur.

Court documents say Christopher Rumph, who is from Georgia, sent a physical letter to the school with the threat. Decatur police arrested him in August 2019 for making a terrorist threat.

The school was put on lockdown during the incident. After an investigation revealed there was not an immediate threat, it was lifted.

In late December, a grand jury indicted Rumph on seven counts. The charges not only accuse him of making the threat to Austin High School, but also of attempting to mail threats from the Morgan County Jail while in custody there. He's also accused of trying to mail a letter from there with the intent to influence a person’s testimony in a court case.

Right now, Rumph remains in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

You can read the indictment below: