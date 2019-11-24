Man accused of killing his former son-in-law and his father to appear in court

A Moulton resident who is charged with shooting and killing a man and his father is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Earl Coburn, 60, was arrested on September 9, 2016, and was charged in the shooting deaths of Hubert White, 67, and his son, Micah, 32. According to family members, Coburn was Micah's former father-in-law.

Coburn was indicted on seven charges back in May 2017, which include four counts of Capital Murder. Two of the charges are because he killed more than one person, one was due to Coburn allegedly being in the act of burglary and the last was because investigators said he killed Micah White while he was in a vehicle.

According to former Lawerence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell, Micah was shot inside his truck in the parking lot of the New Antioch Church of Christ. He was attempting to leave when Coburn used his vehicle to block Micah. Coburn then jumped out and shot White, according to Sheriff Mitchell.

Hubert White was killed inside his home on County Road 217 a short time later.

Sheriff Micthell said Coburn was later arrested following a brief standoff near Veteran's Park on County Road 214. He said that Coburn confessed to a deputy at the scene that he killed Micah "and then realizing that he was going to be in serious trouble, made the decision to go to the elder White's home to kill him."

Family members told WAAY 31 News in 2016 that Coburn was the father of Micah's ex-wife and there was a dispute about custody over the couple's daughter.

Coburn is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial docket hearing on Tuesday, November 26. A jury trail has not yet been set.