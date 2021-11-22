Man accused of killing Sgt. Nick Risner seeks court's help paying for private investigator

The man accused of killing Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner is asking the court for helping paying a private investigator, records show.

Brian Lansing Martin's attorney filed the motion Monday, seeking help paying for the investigator. She said it's needed because of the large number of witnesses.

Martin's attorney also wants information on all prosecutions, investigators or other impeaching information regarding potential state witnesses. She asked for access to written and recorded statements that Martin made to law enforcement officers, for access to body camera footage from all law enforcement involved in the fatal Oct. 1 shooting and to make sure Martin has time to review everything before trial.

Martin is due in court next week for a preliminary hearing. Read more on the charges he faces here and here.