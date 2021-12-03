Clear

Man accused of killing Sgt. Nick Risner due in court Friday for preliminary hearing

Brian Lansing Martin (From Colbert County Jail)

Brian Lansing Martin is scheduled to appear before a judge at 9:00 Friday morning in Colbert County.

Posted: Dec 3, 2021 5:24 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

Brian Lansing Martin, the man accused of killing William Mealback, Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner and injuring Lt. Max Dotson is scheduled to be in Colbert County Court Friday morning.

Right now, Martin is being held in the Morgan County Jail away from other inmates. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office tells WAAY 31 that Colbert County will come and pick up Martin some time early Friday to bring him to his preliminary hearing.

At the hearing, a judge will determine if there is enough probably cause to send the case to trial.

