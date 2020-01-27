Man accused of killing Huntsville police officer seeks bond reduction

Lawyers for the man accused of shooting and killing a Huntsville police officer are now asking a judge to lower his bond.

LaJeromney Brown is charged with capital murder in the death of STAC Agent Billy Clardy III. He is currently behind bars at the Madison County Jail.

Last week Brown's lawyers filed a motion asking the judge for a bond reduction. The motion states, "The Alabama rules of criminal procedure state that a defendant's bond is meant to insure his presence at trial, and is not to be used for punitive purposes. Mr. Brown is currently unable to bond out and seek employment or be with his family."

Brown's lawyer is asking for his bond to be set at $50,000 and said brown is willing to, "Submit to electronic monitoring or any other restrictions necessary if granted a reasonable bond."

Brown will be in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.