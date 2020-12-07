Man accused of kidnapping Jackson County toddler found on other side of the state

A Jackson County toddler is back with his family after being recovered on the other side of the state with a kidnapping suspect.

Duane Herron, 45, of Elkhart, Indiana, is charged with kidnapping the three-year-old boy and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He’s held in the Jackson County Jail without bond.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the child’s mother let him go with Herron, who had been staying at her home on Highway 72 in Hollywood. According to the mother, Herron asked to borrow her vehicle Sunday afternoon to take the toddler to the park in Scottsboro.

The mother contacted authorities after the two did not return for several hours and said she received differing stories from Herron as to where they were and when they would be home.

Deputies in Lauderdale County caught up to Herron at a gas station in Rogersville Sunday night.

The child was returned to his mother safe and unharmed following the seven-hour ordeal.