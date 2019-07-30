Man accused of holding female student against her will at UAH

Some students at The University of Alabama in Huntsville are questioning why they did not get a campus safety alert following a scary incident that led to an arrest.

35-year-old Keith Brown is charged with unlawful imprisonment for entering a classroom and not allowing a female student to leave last Wednesday. When she tried to escape he's accused of pushing her to the ground. He left when she screamed and was arrested not long after.

A university spokesman told WAAY 31 they didn't send out an alert because Brown was arrested quickly and was not a threat to campus even though he's not a student there. The students WAAY 31 spoke with Tuesday don't agree with that decision.

Tamara Zaza is a Senior at UAH. She learned about the encounter when WAAY 31 told her on Tuesday, but she still feels safe on campus. "even it happening doesn't make me feel unsafe on campus, because this can kind of happen anywhere," said Zaza.

David Gleeson is a Sophomore. He's always felt safe on campus, but, "it's surprising something like that could happen here," said Gleeson.

A university spokesman told WAAY 31 Brown is not charged with assault because the female student was not injured. The event will not change university policy for when safety alerts are sent to students, "I see where the schools coming from, but even still; a notification that something like that happened, I don't see the problem with that."

Zaza agreed, "I think it would have been beneficial to kind of let the student body know this happened," said Zaza.

Gleeson said the university should take it a step further to protect his fellow classmates by, "instructing students on how to avoid situations like this or make sure this doesn't happen to them, is a good way to start."

Brown is also charged with burglary. WAAY 31 asked UAH about this charge, but we're still waiting for a response as of Tuesday night.