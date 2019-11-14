Man accused of harassing woman at DeKalb County gas station

A Bryant man is in custody after a woman said she was harassed at a gas station in Hammondville.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the alleged incident happened around 9:45 a.m. Nov. 6, at the gas station on Highway 117 at Interstate 59 in Hammondville. A young woman that was pumping gas said she was harassed by a man driving a white Mercedes.

According to the department, the suspect, 44-year-old Eugene Evans, walked around her car and acted as if he was going to the driver’s side of it. The woman got in the vehicle and locked her doors, and Evans parked across the road and filmed her, the sheriff's office says.

After an acquaintance arrived to help the woman, the department says Evans had driven to the interstate and seemed to be waiting on her.

Evans is also accused of exhibiting similar odd behavior at a Trenton, Georgia gas station. The sheriff's office says its investigators obtained security camera footage of the suspect and the vehicle.

The department posted the images on social media, and the suspect was identified as Evans. He was taken into custody Tuesday night by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and is still in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a harassment charge.

“I also can’t stress enough for women to be aware of their surroundings. If something doesn’t feel right about a situation, stay in a well-lit area and call law enforcement for assistance,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.