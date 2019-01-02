Man accused of firing a weapon outside a Huntsville nigthtclub out on bond

Investigators charged Samuel Demario Williams with shooting a vehicle after outside Club 3208. Police say he got in a fight on December 31st, went to his car, pulled out an AK-47 and headed back for the club. That's when police say an armed security guard took him down. People who live and work near this club told WAAY31 Wednesday that they're uneasy.

"I actually used to live in this neighborhood I used to live across the street," said Dennis Ford, who lives close-by.

Ford said his main concern is the weapon Williams reportedly used outside the club early Monday morning.

"Anytime you've got people shooting guns like that in your community whether it be in the club or not that's very dangerous," said Ford.

Police say the security guard who took Williams down, shot him in the leg. He'd been at the hospital until his release Tuesday afternoon. Court records show he'd bonded out of jail by late Tuesday night. His record indicates he's a violent felon who was in possession of a gun. We asked police why he was able to bond out of jail so quickly, and are waiting to hear back. Ford says he's worried about where the area is headed

"Think about what you're doing before you do it because in the end everybody is going to lose," said Ford.