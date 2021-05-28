Docs: Lauderdale Co. machete attack suspect threw Molotov cocktail into home of his parents, kids

The Lauderdale County man accused of attacking his family with a machete faced a judge for the first time on Friday.

Prosecutors say Kyle Seeley violated the terms of his community corrections prison sentence when he allegedly attempted to murder six of his family members on Wednesday. If convicted of the six counts of attempted murder, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors are working to make sure he is never released from police custody. Friday morning, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly filed a motion to deny bond for Seeley.

In the motion, it says Seeley started Wednesday's attack by throwing a Molotov cocktail into his parent's home, where his three kids live as well.

Court records show he then allegedly fired shots at both his parents, before attacking his brother and three kids with a machete. He allegedly attacked his three children in front of one another.

He was on probation for previous felony convictions for escape and burglary before this arrest.

Connolly told WAAY 31 they're going to ask the judge to send Seeley to prison for his previous charges, while the new ones go through the court system.

“I don’t think he should ever get out of prison, frankly," said Connolly. "I mean, those are Class A felonies and we anticipate there to be some additional charges, maybe an arson charge and some other charges based on his conduct out there that day. Horrific.”

Seeley appeared restless during the first court appearance for the attempted murder of his family. The DA said Seeley was calmer in court than he has been in jail since his arrest on Wednesday for using a machete to attack his relatives.

Connolly said they hope to make it as manageable as possible for the victims. So, his goal is to make the court process go as quickly as possible while doing it fairly.

“Those kids, your heart goes out to them, and certainly, we still will, but you know, they’ll never get over the trauma of being cut by their own father in front of their other siblings. So, they’ve got a long way to go, not just physically but emotionally as well.”

Seeley has a revocation hearing for the new charges set for Aug. 30.

WAAY 31 reached out to Seeley's attorney to speak about the case, but have not heard back as of Friday evening.