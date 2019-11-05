Man accused of assaulting referee at Jackson County football game

A man is accused of assaulting a referee at a Jackson County football game.
Johnny Gilliam, who is from Stevenson, was arrested for a felony charge of third-degree assault.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the alleged incident happened on Friday at the game between North Jackson and Arab.
According to the sheriff’s office, Gilliam turned himself in on Monday and was released from the county jail after he posted bond.
