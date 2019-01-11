Man accused in fatal hit-and-run crash scheduled to appear in court

Joshua Getzinger was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, parole violation, speeding, operating a vehicle without insurance and failure to appear in the wreck that killed a New Market teen, 18-year-old Jordan Collier, on December 18 in Madison County.
The fatal crash was at the corner of Maysville Road and Deposit Road, and Collier was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a basketball cheerleader, a JROTC officer and a member of the New Market Volunteer Fire Department.
Jordan Collier
Getzinger was arrested on December 28. He has a felon examination hearing scheduled for January 16 at 9:00 a.m.
