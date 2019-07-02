Ardmore police say a man is injured after accidentally shooting himself on State Line Road in Madison County.
Chief Ronald Heard with the Bobo Volunteer Fire Department says the man was chasing a snake when his gun fell out of his holster and he was shot. James Kennedy with Ardmore police says the man was shot in the leg.
According to Heard, the Bobo Volunteer Fire Department, along will Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., responded to the incident. Ardmore police say the call came in around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Donnie Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said the man should recover with no complications.
Related Content
- Police: Man accidentally shot himself while chasing snake in Madison County
- Snake bite paralyzes Alabama man
- Troopers, deputies chase driver in Madison County
- Juvenile accidentally shoots man in Dekalb County
- Madison Co. man in police chase had suspended license, dozens of prior arrests
- Morgan County sheriff: Woman's fake snake bite uncovers real warrants
- Saturday police chase stretches two counties
- Madison man turns 100
- Madison police charge man in vehicle burglaries
- Madison County Tiger walk
Scroll for more content...