Police: Man accidentally shot himself while chasing snake in Madison County

Police say a man is injured after accidentally shooting himself.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 9:17 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 9:33 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Ardmore police say a man is injured after accidentally shooting himself on State Line Road in Madison County.

Chief Ronald Heard with the Bobo Volunteer Fire Department says the man was chasing a snake when his gun fell out of his holster and he was shot. James Kennedy with Ardmore police says the man was shot in the leg.

According to Heard, the Bobo Volunteer Fire Department, along will Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., responded to the incident. Ardmore police say the call came in around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. 

Donnie Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said the man should recover with no complications.

