Man Recently Released From Jail Arrested Again On Theft Charges

An Elkmont man who was recently released from the Limestone County Jail after his arrest for burglarizing several storage units was arrested again Wednesday alongside his father. George "Booger" Plyant Junior and George Plyant Senior are accused of trying to steal a car which belongs to the Limestone County Commission. Both are held on $5,000 each on charges of Breaking and Entering a Vehicle and Attempted Theft 1st Degree.

On Tuesday, Limestone County deputies and investigators responded to an attempted theft of a county-owned vehicle in the 16000 block of Shaw Road. Investigators found that the 2006 Ford F-350 was stolen. The suspects had damaged the ignition while attempting to start the truck.

Investigators obtained security footage of the incident and immediately recognized the vehicle driven by the suspects as belonging to George Morris Pylant, Jr’s father, George Morris Pylant, Sr. They quickly located the father and son at a local motel along with the truck seen in the security video.

Investigators interviewed the suspects and obtained probable cause to arrest them both. George Pylant, Jr. (“Booger”) had previously been arrested November 13th for several burglaries to storage buildings in the East Limestone area. He was out on bond at the time of this incident.