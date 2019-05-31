Clear

Man Drowns At DeSoto Falls At DeSoto State Park

This is the second death this week at DeSoto Falls

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: May 31, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Ryan Berti

A death investigation is underway at DeSoto State Park on Lookout Mountain after a man drowned at DeSoto Falls.

Deputies tell us it happened around 6:30 p.m. The body has been taken out of the water.

This comes just days after a man was killed at DeSoto Falls after he crossed protective barriers and went cliff-jumping. The park superintendent told us that death was the first at the falls in three years. Now they have two deaths there in the span of a week.

Authorities are still investigating the deadly incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events