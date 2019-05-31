Man Drowns At DeSoto Falls At DeSoto State Park

A death investigation is underway at DeSoto State Park on Lookout Mountain after a man drowned at DeSoto Falls.
Deputies tell us it happened around 6:30 p.m. The body has been taken out of the water.
This comes just days after a man was killed at DeSoto Falls after he crossed protective barriers and went cliff-jumping. The park superintendent told us that death was the first at the falls in three years. Now they have two deaths there in the span of a week.
Authorities are still investigating the deadly incident.
