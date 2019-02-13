Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: 1 dead in Tuscumbia triple shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man charged with killing two in Huntsville pleads guilty

Dennis Hammond pleaded guilty to 2 counts of murder after a DUI crash in 2017.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 11:37 AM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 7:06 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

Dennis Hammond pleaded guilty to 2 counts of murder in a DUI case that left Denetria Rice-Johnson and ultimately her baby dead.

Since he pleaded guilty there will be no trial, according to Hammond's attorney.

Huntsville Police said Hammond was under the influence when he crossed into oncoming traffic on Jordan Lane and hit Rice-Johnson head-on in July 2017.

The 29-year-old Rice-Johnson was rushed to Huntsville Hospital where she later died. 

Authorities say doctors delivered the baby, but it was in critical condition. The baby survived only a few days before dying.

Hammond's attorney said the sentencing will happen on May 16th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events