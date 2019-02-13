Man charged with killing two in Huntsville pleads guilty

Dennis Hammond pleaded guilty to 2 counts of murder in a DUI case that left Denetria Rice-Johnson and ultimately her baby dead.

Since he pleaded guilty there will be no trial, according to Hammond's attorney.

Huntsville Police said Hammond was under the influence when he crossed into oncoming traffic on Jordan Lane and hit Rice-Johnson head-on in July 2017.

The 29-year-old Rice-Johnson was rushed to Huntsville Hospital where she later died.

Authorities say doctors delivered the baby, but it was in critical condition. The baby survived only a few days before dying.

Hammond's attorney said the sentencing will happen on May 16th.