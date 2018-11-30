Clear

Mall shooting suspect agrees on return to Alabama

The 20-year-old man told a judge he'd voluntarily return to Alabama.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 12:38 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 12:44 PM
Posted By: AP

ATLANTA (AP) - A man arrested in Georgia in a Thanksgiving night shooting at a shopping mall near Birmingham has agreed to return to Alabama to face charges.

Erron Martez Dequan Brown appeared emotionless during a brief hearing Friday before a magistrate judge in Atlanta.

The 20-year-old man told a judge he'd voluntarily return to Alabama. Authorities there now have 15 business days to remove him from the Fulton County jail.

Authorities arrested Brown on an attempted murder charge on Thursday. Protesters have held demonstrations since the mall gunfire because an officer fatally shot another armed black man who was initially believed to be the shooter.

An organizer says protests will continue over the police killing of 21-year-old Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. His funeral is set for Saturday at Birmingham's municipal auditorium.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events