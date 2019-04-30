Mall Road repaving project is underway in Florence

The city of Florence is spending $2.6 million in an extensive repaving project.

Mall Road and parts of Hough Road are being repaved. The project is expected to take about 90 days. Detour signs currently dot Mall Road where it intersects with Hough Road.

Some businesses owners said the construction is needed but an inconvenience.

"It was pretty rough with all the pot holes," said Larry Helms, as he described what Mall Road used to be like. Now a nice new layer of asphalt is on the busy roadway.

Helms owns a local business along Mall Road. He said he's glad to see his tax dollars put to good use but it's coming at a cost to his business.

"Yeah it's hurt we've been off probably 50% the last couple of weeks but it's just one of those things you have to go along with," said Helms.

The city of Florence said it knew the project could inconvenience some businesses that's why they have crews come in at night to do the construction work on the entrances to the businesses, so that a way it lessens the impact on local businesses.

"I appreciate anything they do because as slow as business is now it hurts," said Helms. "It's just hard to get in and out but hopefully it will get better now."

The detours change weekly as crews work on Mall and Hough Roads. The project will be done in about 90 days. Once all the roadways are repaved crews will come in and put a sealing layover the roads so drivers can expect more route changes until the project is complete.