Malik Langham enters into the NCAA transfer portal

Former Lee High School football standout Malik Langham has decided to enter into the NCAA transfer portal after being at the University of Florida for the past year.

Langham redshirted last fall after signing with the Gators in the 2018 recruiting class. He did not appear to be on track to earn any sort of significant playing time this spring. Still, his potential departure would be a serious blow for Florida's tackle depth moving forward.

A former four-star prospect out of Huntsville, Ala., Langham was rated as the No. 315 overall player in the country in 2018, according to 247Sports composite, an industry-generated recruiting ranking. He was rated as the No. 14 overall strong-side defensive end and the No. 11 overall player in the state of Alabama. Langham chose Florida over both Auburn and Alabama.