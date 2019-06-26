Clear

Malik Dunbar gets spot on NBA Summer League roster

Malik Dunbar gets NBA chance.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 10:18 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:31 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

More good news for Auburn players who didn't hear their name called in the draft.

Auburn's singing sensation, Malik Dunbar, made the Golden State Warriors Summer League roster.

The Warriors first summer league game is Monday, and it's against the Sacramento Kings where Bryce Brown signed a free agent deal.

